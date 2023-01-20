WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 19) QHS Lady Blue Devil Basketball Standout Asia Seangmany Signs With The Lady Blazers Of John Wood Community College

Quincy Senior Guard/Forward Excited To Have An Opportunity To Join JWCC In The NJCAA Ranks Next Season
QHS Basketball Standout Asia Seangmany Signs With The Lady Blazers Of John Wood
QHS Basketball Standout Asia Seangmany Signs With The Lady Blazers Of John Wood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The smile on her face really told the story. As Quincy High’s Asia Seangmany signed her official paperwork with John Wood, making her a Lady Trailblazer after graduation, she was noticeably excited about the next chapter of her life. The talented senior is a sharpshooter on the IHSA hardwood that opposing coaches understand they have to account for in their scouting reports. This season, the fourth-year varsity player and second year starter has expanded her game in other areas such as rebounding. Asia has taken that step in an effort to help the Blue & White compete at a very high level once again in the Western Big Six Conference ranks.

Asia a fierce competitor that hustles on both ends of the flor and she’s expanding her leadership skills during games as well as practice sessions. College coaches have noticed Asia’s impressive mid-range shooting skills and her intensity level playing on the court as well for a full four quarters. Seangmany’s energy level and overall enthusiasm for the game, that she’s been playing for the last decade, pumps up her teammates as well. John Wood head coach Lauren Bogle was also present at Asia’s signing earlier today. We’ll check in with Blazers first year head coach and get her thoughts on the future Blazer forward that plans to major in Nursing when she hits campus in the fall.

