Central Fire Station checks children’s car seats

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Central Fire Station held a children’s car seat inspection to check the installation and safety of the seats.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., technicians inspected and show drivers how to install and check if their car seats are suitable for the child’s age and height.

While most car seats have instructions available, inspections like this might just save a child’s life.

“Accidents do happen and with a well secured car seat that is going to protect that child the best as possible,” said children’s car seat technician Adam Huckey said.

If you missed the car seat inspection, you can always call the Quincy Health Department or schedule an appointment at Central Fire Station.

The next inspection will be held at Central Fire Station on March 24.

