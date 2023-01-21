Quincy Medical Group adds ears, nose, throat care to Keokuk Clinic

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Medical Group is now offering ear, nose and throat care at its Keokuk Clinic location.

ENT Dr. Paul Conrad said it will allow them to provide services like diagnosing sinus infections, finding neck masses and examining vocal cords without patients having to travel far.

“We have talked with our outreach people and they suggested that we come to Keokuk. That there’d be a need there, especially with the recent closure of the hospital,” Conrad said. ”So just trying to offer more services to make things closer to those patients at home.”

He said they’re looking into options to perform microscopic ear cleanings as well.

“As well as we’re also going to have the ability to look in your nose with a camera to diagnose sinus infections and septum deflections,” Conrad said. “Also we’ll look at anything in your mouth and we can look down in your throat to make sure that nothing is wrong with your vocal cords.”

You can call 319-524-4300 to set up an appointment located at 1603 Morgan Street, Suite 3, Keokuk.

Conrad said they’ll be providing services at least once or twice a month. He said that could increase as demand goes up.

