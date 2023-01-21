State Street Theater hosts winter music festival

State Street Theater host winter music festival
State Street Theater host winter music festival(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The weekend long Heroes & Starmen music festival kicked off Friday evening.

The event is at the State Street Theater. The event started at 4 p.m., Friday and will be from noon to midnight, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be live music from several bands. Each night has a different theme:

  • Friday - Country
  • Satuday - 80′s & 90′s
  • Sunday - Local Legends

The event’s organizer Jake Messmer is excited to bring more live music to the area.

“People are longing, I think, mentally and emotionally to be one again and spend time with each other. So I think live music does that,” Messmer said.

The weekend pass is $40 or you can buy tickets at the door for $20 per show.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase as well as merchandise from some of the bands.

Here’s a schedule of the Festival:

Friday

  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Southern Rail
  • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - The boys
  • 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. - Brushville

Saturday (First show)

  • Noon to 2 p.m. - Trifecta
  • 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Rain City Addiction
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Fun DMC
  • Special Guest: DJ Brain Entrup

Saturday (Second show)

  • 8 p.m. to midnight - Retro Nerds

Sunday

  • Noon to 1 p.m. - Kyle Trudell
  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Craig Corzatt
  • 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Levi Herman and Lucky Whoreshoes
  • 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Second Stringers
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Matt Roberts Blues Band

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insight signs letter of intent to acquire shuttered Keokuk Area Hospital
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
United Alloy to add Quincy location
Fire breaks out at 810 Adams St around 5 p.m.
Fire breaks out in Quincy home
Bestway Inn renovation progressing
Bestway Inn renovations move along

Latest News

Car Seat Inspection
Central Fire Station checks children’s car seats
Local college launches Green Bandana Project to support student mental health needs
Local college launches Green Bandana Project to support student mental health needs
Green Bandana Project
Local college launches Green Bandana Project to support student mental health needs
ENT Dr. Paul Conrad said it will allow them to provide services like diagnosing sinus...
Quincy Medical Group adds ears, nose, throat care to Keokuk Clinic