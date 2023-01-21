State Street Theater hosts winter music festival
QUINCY (WGEM) - The weekend long Heroes & Starmen music festival kicked off Friday evening.
The event is at the State Street Theater. The event started at 4 p.m., Friday and will be from noon to midnight, Saturday and Sunday.
There will be live music from several bands. Each night has a different theme:
- Friday - Country
- Satuday - 80′s & 90′s
- Sunday - Local Legends
The event’s organizer Jake Messmer is excited to bring more live music to the area.
“People are longing, I think, mentally and emotionally to be one again and spend time with each other. So I think live music does that,” Messmer said.
The weekend pass is $40 or you can buy tickets at the door for $20 per show.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase as well as merchandise from some of the bands.
Here’s a schedule of the Festival:
Friday
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Southern Rail
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - The boys
- 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. - Brushville
Saturday (First show)
- Noon to 2 p.m. - Trifecta
- 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Rain City Addiction
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Fun DMC
- Special Guest: DJ Brain Entrup
Saturday (Second show)
- 8 p.m. to midnight - Retro Nerds
Sunday
- Noon to 1 p.m. - Kyle Trudell
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Craig Corzatt
- 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Levi Herman and Lucky Whoreshoes
- 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Second Stringers
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Matt Roberts Blues Band
