State Street Theater hosts winter music festival

QUINCY (WGEM) - The weekend long Heroes & Starmen music festival kicked off Friday evening.

The event is at the State Street Theater. The event started at 4 p.m., Friday and will be from noon to midnight, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be live music from several bands. Each night has a different theme:

Friday - Country

Satuday - 80′s & 90′s

Sunday - Local Legends

The event’s organizer Jake Messmer is excited to bring more live music to the area.

“People are longing, I think, mentally and emotionally to be one again and spend time with each other. So I think live music does that,” Messmer said.

The weekend pass is $40 or you can buy tickets at the door for $20 per show.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase as well as merchandise from some of the bands.

Here’s a schedule of the Festival:

Friday

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Southern Rail

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - The boys

9 p.m. to 12 p.m. - Brushville

Saturday (First show)

Noon to 2 p.m. - Trifecta

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Rain City Addiction

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Fun DMC

Special Guest: DJ Brain Entrup

Saturday (Second show)

8 p.m. to midnight - Retro Nerds

Sunday

Noon to 1 p.m. - Kyle Trudell

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Craig Corzatt

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Levi Herman and Lucky Whoreshoes

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Second Stringers

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Matt Roberts Blues Band

