WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 20) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Pound The Panthers Of United Township As Bradley Longcor, III Leads The Way With 17 Points
(18-2) QHS Now Riding High On A 6-Game Winning Streak On The IHSA Hardwood
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, January 20, 2023
High School Basketball
Western Big Six Conference
(Quincy Shootout)
United Township 51
Quincy 63
QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (17 Points)
Sam Mulherin (14 Points0
Keyshaun Thomas (11 Points)
QHS Now (18-2) And (7-1) In WB6
Father Tolton 49
Quincy Notre Dame 41
QND: Jake Hoyt (11 Points)
Raiders Now (12-8) On The Season
IHSA Basketball Tonight
Camp Point Central 53
Unity 34
Griggsville-Perry 64
Liberty 24
Brown County 62
North Greene 34
BC: Sam Carr (19 Points)
Carrollton 58
Pleasant Hill 50
Macomb 54
Illini West 46
Southeastern 66
Western 42
SE Suns: Danny Stephens (26 Points)
Havana 55
Bushnell-Prairie City 54
West Central 53
Triopia 43
IHSAA Basketball Tonight
Keokuk 52
Fort Madison 50
Van Buren 38
Central Lee 42
New London 68
Holy Trinity Catholic 47
IGHSAU Basketball Tonight
New London 38
Holy Trinity Catholic 60
Van Buren 38
Central Lee 41
Keokuk 47
Fort Madison 38
