WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 20) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Pound The Panthers Of United Township As Bradley Longcor, III Leads The Way With 17 Points

(18-2) QHS Now Riding High On A 6-Game Winning Streak On The IHSA Hardwood
QHS Guard Bradley Longcor, III Pumps In 17 Points To Lead The Blue Devils To A 63-51 Win Over...
QHS Guard Bradley Longcor, III Pumps In 17 Points To Lead The Blue Devils To A 63-51 Win Over United Township
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, January 20, 2023

High School Basketball

Western Big Six Conference

(Quincy Shootout)

United Township 51

Quincy 63

QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (17 Points)

Sam Mulherin (14 Points0

Keyshaun Thomas (11 Points)

QHS Now (18-2) And (7-1) In WB6

Father Tolton 49

Quincy Notre Dame 41

QND: Jake Hoyt (11 Points)

Raiders Now (12-8) On The Season

IHSA Basketball Tonight

Camp Point Central 53

Unity 34

Griggsville-Perry 64

Liberty 24

Brown County 62

North Greene 34

BC: Sam Carr (19 Points)

Carrollton 58

Pleasant Hill 50

Macomb 54

Illini West 46

Southeastern 66

Western 42

SE Suns: Danny Stephens (26 Points)

Havana 55

Bushnell-Prairie City 54

West Central 53

Triopia 43

IHSAA Basketball Tonight

Keokuk 52

Fort Madison 50

Van Buren 38

Central Lee 42

New London 68

Holy Trinity Catholic 47

IGHSAU Basketball Tonight

New London 38

Holy Trinity Catholic 60

Van Buren 38

Central Lee 41

Keokuk 47

Fort Madison 38

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

