Winter Music Festival rocks on

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Heroes and Starmen Winter Music Festival continued Saturday at the State Street Theater with an 80′s and 90′s rock night.

Bands from as far away as St. Louis came to rock out the theater.

Some of the Saturday bands included: Trifecta, Rain City Addiction, FUN DMC and Retro Nerds.

State Street Theater owner Douglas Peterson said the festival was a great way for people to come together to make friends and have fun.

“It’s been great, we’ve had a lot of great community turnout. One of the things we love about live music is it really brings people together. And it’s a great place for everybody to kind of come and enjoy themselves and be themselves,” said Peterson.

He said it’s important to have events like this in the winter to help get people out of their homes and into the community.

“We don’t always have opportunities to get out of our houses, especially in winter when it’s cold and we don’t want to feel like we’re shut in. But we still need that human connection and be able to really engage with our community,” said Peterson.

The music continues on Sunday from Noon to around 9 p.m.

Sunday performers include: Kyle Trudell, Craig Corzatt, the Second Stringers, the Matt Robert Blues Band and more.

Tickets are $20 at the door and all ages are welcome to attend.

The festival is put on by Maverick Mesmer Management LLC, which is planning their Tom Petty Celebration show for March 4.

More information on future events can be found on the Maverick Messmer Management Facebook page and the State Street Theater Facebook page.

