Brief Wintry Threat Overnight, Another Next Week

By Logan Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
As a weak system moves through, the chance for a few rain/snow showers will continue through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning across the Tri-States. Most areas will see a coating to an inch of snow, with a higher likelihood of accumulations farther North and West. Scotland County has the best potential for snow accumulations.

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue through the remainder of Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Quiet weather continues on Monday and much of Tuesday, with slightly less cloud cover to begin the week and high temperatures rebounding to the low 40′s. The next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This second system has trended a touch South, meaning heavier snow totals and higher impacts look the most likely across central and Southern Missouri and Illinois. However, there is still a chance of accumulating snow which could impact the Wednesday morning drive to work or school. The WGEM Stormtrak Weather Team will continue to monitor the latest data and will provide forecast updates through the weekend and into next week.

