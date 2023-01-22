Fort Madison police on the lookout for suspected arsonist after Sunday morning fire

By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, the Fort Madison Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire, according to the Fort Madison Police Department.

Police said the firefighters were initially given the wrong location, but a police officer was able to locate the fire several blocks away at 2805 Avenue O.

Police said the fire was outside of the residence and the police officer on scene extinguished it. They said there was no serious damage and the occupants of the home can still live there.

Police said arson-trained investigators were called in.

According to police, an investigation showed that an accelerant was used outside of the residence. They then located a second fire across the street.

Police said they believe these fires are related to a string of recent fires on the southside of Fort Madison. They said this is the third incident in the same two block stretch of Avenue O.

Police reported that previous fires took place in vacant buildings, but this is the first known attempt at an occupied home.

Fort Madison Chief of Police Mark Rohloff said the State Fire Marshal has been contacted to help with the investigation.

