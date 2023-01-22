Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State

The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The body of a kayaker who went missing on Lake Erie late last year was found in New York State, according to officials.

The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake.

On Friday, New York officials confirmed that Zeller’s body was discovered near the shore in the town of Dunkirk in Chautauqua County, New York on Jan. 19. Zeller was officially identified on Jan. 20, according to WOIO.

The discovery of Zeller’s body comes after his kayak was found in Canada in December.

Authorities said Zeller’s kayak capsized on Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake. Two other kayakers with him were able to make it back to shore through the treacherous water, but Zeller was pushed out by the current.

Zeller’s body was found approximately 170 miles from Sheffield Lake in a town about an hour away from Buffalo.

Rescuers searched the water by air for several days trying to find Zeller back in November. They even used technology to try and locate his cell phone, the same phone he used to call for help when he fell in the water.

Zellar is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter, as well as other loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison police on the lookout for suspected arsonist after Sunday morning fire
Fort Madison police on the lookout for suspected arsonist after Sunday morning fire
United Alloy to add Quincy location
Knapheide employee driving a machine
Knapheide celebrates 175 years
Crime (GFX)
Police no longer seeking man named in Bonansinga Drive shooting
Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government...
Illinois judge grants temporary restraining order against assault weapon ban

Latest News

FILE - Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half...
Bills’ Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
FILE - Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for...
Harris rallies against GOP push to roll back abortion rights
An attendant holds programs as fans enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie...
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California