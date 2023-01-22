Weather Alert: Tracking Next Chance of Snow

Tri-State residents will want to be weather alert for the potential of accumulating snow Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Before the storm, calm weather will prevail Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 40. Temperatures will be similar on Tuesday with more cloud cover. The next system begins to approach the region Tuesday night. A brief period of mixed precipitation is possible before changing over to snow overnight and continuing through Wednesday.

As of Sunday evening, the storm is expected to track well South of the Tri-States. This means that the heavier snow and higher snow totals will be well south of the region. However, light accumulations could still bring slick roads for the Wednesday morning drive to work or school. Scattered snow showers and flurries will continue to be possible on Thursday.

