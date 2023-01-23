Cloudy and cold today. Weather Alert for Wednesday.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Chilly start this Monday morning as temperatures are mainly in the 20s. Winds are flowing out of the west at about 5 to 12 mph. Therefore, wind chill values are in the teens for much of the area. We are starting off the day with low-level stratus clouds so it will be a gloomy start to the day. Those clouds look to stay with us through much of the day. However, by late afternoon/early evening, models show some of the clouds starting to break apart. An area of high pressure will build into the region today. This high pressure will shift our winds around to the southwest and we could have a few wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Daytime highs will be held down by the clouds, so we will be seasonable in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills this afternoon and evening will be in the 20s.

Tonight more clouds will start to arrive leading to mostly cloudy skies. We will remain dry though. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Our primary focus remains on tomorrow night into Wednesday when our next weather system will be arriving. Before this system arrives, it will be a cloudy day tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s. We will stay dry for the morning, afternoon and evening. It is later that night when the system will arrive. When the precipitation begins, temperatures look to be warm enough for a brief rain/snow/sleet mix. As temperatures fall into the low 30s, that mix will quickly transition to just snow. The precipitation will move into the southern portion of the Tri-States first and then will spread north/northeastward through the rest of the area. The snow will continue overnight and into Wednesday afternoon. Then it will gradually clear out.

Confidence is high that this will be a winter storm that produces accumulating snowfall. Therefore we have a Weather Alert for Wednesday as it looks like travel will be impacted.

In you are traveling, the highest snowfall totals with this system look to fall to our south. Closer to places such as St. Louis and Farmington, Missouri.

