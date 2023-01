QUINCY (WGEM) - Crews begin disassembling the old water tower at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy on Monday.

Chief engineer Dave Clifford said the 350,000 gallon tank will be removed Monday.

The remaining stems and leg supports will come down Tuesday.

The old water tower dates back to 1955, but has not been in use since 2015.

