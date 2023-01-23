Experience Quincy to host Quincy Children’s Museum

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Children’s Museum announced Monday it has teamed up with Experience Quincy to open a temporary exhibit space in Suite 101 of the Experience Quincy building, nicknamed Studio 101.

Through this partnership, the Quincy Children’s Museum hopes to continue its mission: “To transform the lives of children and families through experiences that inspire curiosity, connection, creativity, and discovery.”

“After much consideration, and planning with the not-for-profit organization, we are excited to provide a temporary space for Quincy Children’s Museum that will allow them to continue offering engaging exhibits until their permanent home at 230 N. 3rd Street is completed,” said Jarid Jones, Founder & Co-Owner of Experience Quincy. “Though this exciting addition moves the opening of our new men’s clothing and supply company, Hawthorne Trading Co., away from our original opening date, we are excited to announce we have partnered with Frericks Gardens, Inc., and Dick Brothers Brewery to host pop-ups on both ends of town. The pop-ups will help test the market to fit the needs of men’s clothing and supplies.”

In addition to the Quincy Children’s Museum’s renovation, Quincy Axe Company will expand into a larger space.

“As we continue renovating our permanent site at 230 N 3rd, the needs of our organization and community have become more apparent. The demand for a space to host open play sessions, events, and meetings is there,” states Amy Peters, Executive Director of Quincy Children’s Museum. “School visits and appearances throughout our area will continue, but we are looking forward to having this temporary space in downtown Quincy. Our vision of joyful children, engaged families, and a connected community will thrive in this space.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.