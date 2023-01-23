Hospital Report: January 23, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Agnes Irene Brown Vahle, age 98, of Quincy, died on January 21 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Clarence Edward Lucas, 87, of New London, MO, passed away January 21 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Brandon Lee McCurdy, 26, of Perry, MO, passed away January 20. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

John L. ‘J.J.’ Johnson, age 84, of Quincy, died on January 20 in his home.  Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Jonathan L. Berry, age 35, of Quincy, died on January 19 in Quincy.  Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Carl Willie Sivels Sr., age 80, of La Grange, MO passed away at his home on January 20, Davis Funeral Home.

Richard James “Jim” Carver, 71, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 19 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Christopher “Chris” M. Bowen, 46, of Hannibal, MO, passed away January 20 at his home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Births:

Elishah Prior & Mary Hendricks of Sante Fe Mo/ Bowling Green , MO....girl

Nick & Michelle Tzenevrakis of Warsaw, IL....girl

Matthew  & Catlin Dallas of Carthage, IL....girl

Ethan & Megan Linnemeyer of Camp Point, IL...girl

Aaron Acosta Martinez &Maria de Landes Morales Rosales of Pittsfield, IL...girl

Dakota Shedd  & Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton, IL...boy

Kyle & Devan Grimm of Quincy, IL....boy

Chase Folweiler  & Grace Haschemeyer of Hannibal, MO/ Mt Sterling, IL...girl

Travis & Brooke Ruppel of Quincy, IL...boy

Kyle Browne & Jamila Wigfall of Bridgetown, Barbados/Quincy, IL...girl

