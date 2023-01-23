Hospital Report: January 23, 2023
Deaths:
Agnes Irene Brown Vahle, age 98, of Quincy, died on January 21 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Clarence Edward Lucas, 87, of New London, MO, passed away January 21 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Brandon Lee McCurdy, 26, of Perry, MO, passed away January 20. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
John L. ‘J.J.’ Johnson, age 84, of Quincy, died on January 20 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Jonathan L. Berry, age 35, of Quincy, died on January 19 in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Carl Willie Sivels Sr., age 80, of La Grange, MO passed away at his home on January 20, Davis Funeral Home.
Richard James “Jim” Carver, 71, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 19 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Christopher “Chris” M. Bowen, 46, of Hannibal, MO, passed away January 20 at his home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Births:
Elishah Prior & Mary Hendricks of Sante Fe Mo/ Bowling Green , MO....girl
Nick & Michelle Tzenevrakis of Warsaw, IL....girl
Matthew & Catlin Dallas of Carthage, IL....girl
Ethan & Megan Linnemeyer of Camp Point, IL...girl
Aaron Acosta Martinez &Maria de Landes Morales Rosales of Pittsfield, IL...girl
Dakota Shedd & Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton, IL...boy
Kyle & Devan Grimm of Quincy, IL....boy
Chase Folweiler & Grace Haschemeyer of Hannibal, MO/ Mt Sterling, IL...girl
Travis & Brooke Ruppel of Quincy, IL...boy
Kyle Browne & Jamila Wigfall of Bridgetown, Barbados/Quincy, IL...girl
