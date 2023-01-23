Local health departments to add vaccines to immunization program

Adams and Pike County Health Departments to add vaccines to immunization program
Adams and Pike County Health Departments to add vaccines to immunization program(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams and Pike County Health Department announced on Monday that they are now offering the TDAP and Shingles vaccine under the 317 Immunization Program.

This program is available to adults 19 and older who are uninsured or underinsured.

The health departments said that this program allows eligible patients to receive vaccines for only a minimal administration fee.

To check for eligibility, call your insurance provider or the Adams County Health Department’s immunization clinic at 217-222-8440.

ACHD’s immunization clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The Pike County Health Department’s immunization clinic is open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

No appointment is necessary.

