New café replaces old diner in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Double D’s Café, originally known as Mike’s Diner, reopened on Sunday with a new name and owner.

Regulars to Mike’s Diner, like Sue Vollbracht, shared their excitement for a restaurant to be back in the building. Vollbracht said it’s just what the village of Clayton, Illinois needed.

“A lot of people come here. It’s their outlet to be able to see friends and visit. It’s a good thing,” Sue Vollbracht said.

Husband and wife duo Donnie and Debbie Hayes said the opportunity fell into their lap.

“We kind of got a call from the old owner here saying, ‘Would you be interested in taking, buying my diner? I want to get out, I just don’t want to do it anymore,’ and we said ‘well let’s come look at it,’ we came and looked at it and it kind of all fell together,” Donnie Hayes said.

Despite it being a small town, the café saw more than 80 customers before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Debbie said Double D’s is owned and ran by family, for families.

“It’s about family. It’s about spending time with family,” Debbie Hayes said.

“That’s why we’re here today,” Donnie Hayes said.

The pair said they did it to make people from the area happy and put smiles on people’s faces.

“We’re hoping to be one big family, we brought in our family and hopefully everyone feels like family coming in,” Debbie Hayes said.

The Hayes family said they hope it gives them somewhere to go that feels like home.

Double D’s is open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. where they serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s located at 104 South Jefferson Street.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.