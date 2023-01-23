Stranger sexually assaults woman inside restaurant, police say

Doyle Wilkins is charged with sexual battery, assault and battery, trespassing, and public intoxication.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man is accused of approaching a group of women he did not know inside a restaurant and groping one of them, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call Saturday afternoon for a report about a man sexually assaulting a woman and causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned Doyle Wilkins was drinking at the restaurant when he approached a table of four women he did not know.

The women told police Wilkins said, “I want to slap a b****” and began tapping one of the women’s faces with the back of his hand.

One of the other women at the table stood up to try to get help, but Wilkins was blocking her path. Then, the woman said, Wilkins began groping her chest and pushed her up against the railing.

The woman later said she was in fear of falling over the railing to the lower level.

Another customer at the bar intervened, and Wilkins punched that man several times, police said.

Restaurant staff were able to get Wilkens “under control” under officers arrived and arrested him, according to police.

Multiple witnesses at the restaurant recounted the same story.

Later, while in custody, police said Wilkins told them that he “didn’t do anything that bad” and claimed the officer was “trying to make this into a ‘Me Too’ thing.”

Police said Wilkins repeatedly made sexual comments to officers and prisoners at the jail.

Wilkins is charged with sexual battery, assault and battery, trespassing, and public intoxication.

According to jail records, Wilkins was released on bond later that evening.

