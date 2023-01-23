Two-vehicle crash on Illinois 104 sends one person to hospital
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Emergency workers responded Monday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois 104, east of Quincy Regional Airport.
The crash happened about 3:18 p.m. near 1975 Illinois 104.
One driver involved in the crash suffered a possible back injury and was taken to Blessing Hospital. That driver also was ticketed for failure to yield.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.