Two-vehicle crash on Illinois 104 sends one person to hospital
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Emergency workers responded Monday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois 104, east of Quincy Regional Airport.

The crash happened about 3:18 p.m. near 1975 Illinois 104.

One driver involved in the crash suffered a possible back injury and was taken to Blessing Hospital. That driver also was ticketed for failure to yield.

