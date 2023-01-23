Perry, Mo. man dies after Ralls County crash

Vandalia, Mo. man dies after Ralls County crash
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A 26-year-old man from Perry, Missouri died on Friday after he struck a deer around 4:45 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said Brandon L McCurdy was traveling westbound on Vermont Lane just two miles southeast of Perry, MO when he struck a deer in a 2019 Polaris Ranger and ran off the roadway.

MSHP reported that the ranger struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.

MSHP said McCurdy was pronounced dead at the scene by Ralls County Deputy Coroner Austin Simmons at 6:25 p.m.

According to MSHP, McCurdy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

According to James O’Donnell Funeral Home, McCurdy is survived by his wife, Macy, and three children.

