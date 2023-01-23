WEATHER ALERT Snow and Slick Roads

Tuesday overnight through Wednesday midday
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert for snow potential Tuesday overnight through Wednesday late morning. Right now it looks as if accumulating snow will occur overnight Tuesday night and come to an end Wednesday around noon. We should see between 1 and 4 inches of snow. There could be a few isolated pockets as high as 5 inches. The St. Louis area could see between 8 to 9 inches of snow. This should come down as a fairly packable and wet snow. It will not be very windy from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, blowing and drifting snow should not be a challenge while snow is falling. However, the wind will pick up out of the northwest Wednesday afternoon and could cause some drifting in rural areas, especially on east-west roads. The timing of this should give road crews a little bit of a chance to jump on this first thing Wednesday morning. It will cause travel impacts with slick roads throughout the duration of the event. There could be another snowmaker late this weekend. Between now and then temperatures remain seasonable. Next week it looks as if we will have a nice blast of arctic air. The arctic air has been bottled up to the north and hasn’t been much of an issue for us this winter... so far.

