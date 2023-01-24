317 Immunization Program brings free vaccinations

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Adams and Pike County Health Departments are now offering TDAP (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) and Shingles vaccines under the 317 Immunization Program.

This program is available for to adults, ages 19 and older, who are uninsured or underinsured.

Under this program, eligible adults may receive TDAP and Shingles vaccines for only a minimal administration fee.

For those who can not afford the administration fee, financial assistance is available.

Community members should note that individuals who have health insurance that covers immunizations, individuals with Medicare, or individuals with Medicaid coverage for vaccines are not eligible for this program.

To check eligibility, call your insurance provider or the Adams County Health Department’s immunization clinic at 217-222-8440.

The Adams County Health Department’s immunization clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Pike County Health Department’s immunization clinic is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday and Thursday.

There is no appointment necessary to receive vaccines for either location.

