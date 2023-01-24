Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 24th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Mary Jo Maloney

Sue Henning

Meagan Ward

Sharon Caldwell

Samuel Miller

Eric Ebbing

Emmett Taylor

Jan Holst

Mike Paush

Kelly Waner

Megan Niethe

Amanda Shoopman

Rod Miles

Evelyn Hagan

Lynda Hunter

Clyde Johnson

Diane Mayfiel

Louis McFadden

Jerry Vance

Sheila Williamson

Roy Ellis

Cindy Johnson

Mark Mueller

Haley Meyers

Chase Johnson

Cody Twaddle

ANNIVERSARIES

Tim & Cindy Venvertloh

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 23rd, 2023

Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 22nd, 2023

Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 23, 2023

Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 23, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 20th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 21st, 2023

Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 19th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 18th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 18, 2023

Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 18, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 17th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 17, 2023

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 17, 2023