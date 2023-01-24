Dallas Rural Water District issues boil order

HAMILTON, Il (WGEM) - The Dallas Rural Water District reported Tuesday that it had identified a water main break around 6 a.m.

Officials stated the break has been isolated and they are working to fix it as quickly as possible. Some areas of the system may have no water while others have extremely reduced pressure.

A boil order is in effect for the entire system until further notice. This boil order is issued to water consumers to boil all drinking and culinary water for at least five minutes before use.

Once the IEPA has notified DRWD of acceptable water samples further notification will be sent when this is released.

