Dallas Rural Water District issues boil order

(MGN)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Il (WGEM) - The Dallas Rural Water District reported Tuesday that it had identified a water main break around 6 a.m.

Officials stated the break has been isolated and they are working to fix it as quickly as possible. Some areas of the system may have no water while others have extremely reduced pressure.

A boil order is in effect for the entire system until further notice. This boil order is issued to water consumers to boil all drinking and culinary water for at least five minutes before use.

Once the IEPA has notified DRWD of acceptable water samples further notification will be sent when this is released.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandalia, Mo. man dies after Ralls County crash
Perry, Mo. man dies after Ralls County crash
Any potential resort or recreational facility would be built on the eastern shore of Mark Twain...
Feasibility study concludes resort would benefit Mark Twain Lake area
Fort Madison police on the lookout for suspected arsonist after Sunday morning fire
Fort Madison police on the lookout for suspected arsonist after Sunday morning fire
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week

Latest News

Man dies after being struck by semi in Hannibal
Iowa House Majority Leader Matt W. Windschitl, left, talks with State Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Polk,...
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students
The City of Quincy has collected $1.5 million dollars from its Food and Beverage and Alcoholic...
$1 million in tax revenues being used to attract tourism and larger developers to Quincy
Douglass Community Services Hosting Childcare Networking
Douglass Community Services hosting childcare networking event