DeVore files second lawsuit against assault weapons ban

Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government...
Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government Center on Jan. 18, 2023.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Former Attorney General candidate Tom DeVore has filed a second lawsuit against the Illinois assault weapon ban.

The lawsuit was filed in White County and includes former state senator and former Illinois Republican nominee for governor, Darren Bailey among the plaintiffs.

DeVore stated that the White County Court has granted an emergency hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m. where he will ask for a temporary restraining order against the new law.

On Friday an Effingham County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the ban as part of another lawsuit where Tom DeVore is representing four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who oppose the new law.

