DeVore files second lawsuit against assault weapons ban
GREENVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Former Attorney General candidate Tom DeVore has filed a second lawsuit against the Illinois assault weapon ban.
The lawsuit was filed in White County and includes former state senator and former Illinois Republican nominee for governor, Darren Bailey among the plaintiffs.
This time @DarrenBaileyIL leads Round 2 against Gov. Prtizkers Assault Weapons Ban as the lead plaintiff. pic.twitter.com/3TJ1Zs6W8y— Thomas DeVore (@ThomasDeVore76) January 23, 2023
DeVore stated that the White County Court has granted an emergency hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m. where he will ask for a temporary restraining order against the new law.
On Friday an Effingham County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the ban as part of another lawsuit where Tom DeVore is representing four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who oppose the new law.
