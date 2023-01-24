Feasibility study concludes resort would benefit Mark Twain Lake area

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - There could be more attractions coming to Mark Twain Lake’s eastern shore thanks to a recent feasibility study.

The study was conducted by PGAV and was funded through an $80,000 grant from the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments and $20,000 from Ralls County.

According to the study posted on the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments website, the region would support a lodging facility.

This conclusion was made due to expected demand, proximity to metro areas and the chance to add another option for hospitality in the vicinity.

Ralls County Presiding Commissioner John Lake said bringing a new resort or other recreational facility to the region, would provide an economic boost to the county.

“Any of those big companies you know, that could possibly come here, it would be a big tax base,” said Lake. “The place that was chosen is on the North side of the dam, so that would be the Monroe City School District, it would be a massive deal.”

The study said a professional resort or hotel in this region would, “generate positive cash flow and economic benefits for Ralls County.”

Lake said he would be happy to see a resort come to the area.

“In order for a county to grow, it has to grow within these kinds of things,” Lake said. “More businesses, more tax revenue and that stuff, so it would be a welcome sight as far as the county commission is involved, for sure.”

According to the study, the main challenges posed to any potential resort in this region would be construction costs, marketing, and balancing occupancy targets and operating costs.

Lake said there is no finished product or project in the plans yet, and it could range from a resort to a motel, cabins, a marina, a golf course and more.

The contractor cooperated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the study and any construction would be coordinated with the Corps as well.

