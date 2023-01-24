Man dies after being struck by semi in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Tuesday that a man has died after being struck by a semi Monday night.

Police stated Monday at 8:30 p.m. they received a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway at US 61 and Highway MM.

It was also reported that the man had been struck by a semi.

Police reported the man had been transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police stated the driver of the semi was not injured.

