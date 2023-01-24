Plans to expand 6th Street Promenade project get City of Quincy approval

By Charity Bell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - More money will be allocated to improve the Quincy 6th Street Promenade area.

Monday night, 13 aldermen approved $28,700 to expand the scope of the project.

Business owners and stakeholders expressed why they updated the engineering design plans to create a bid-block plaza area.

The new plan said it will have enhanced lighting and power for food trucks, a prefabricated shelter and a Maine Street gateway entrance.

”Inflation has pushed estimates beyond what we initially budgeted,” Quincy Brewing Company owner Tieraney Craig said. “Knowing that as a committee, we worked to itemize the design, so we can cut back on less critical items. The streetscape is now slated to cover Maine to Vermont, as well as the two connecting allies. The project will stay within the $4.4 million budget.”

City officials said the project has received millions of dollars in grant dollars for construction, not for design work.

They said this plan is part of a larger project to attract more families to the downtown Quincy area.

