Portion of Harrison Street to close

QUINCY (WGEM) - Harrison Street between South 24th and Curtis Creek Road will be closed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

City officials reported Monday the road would be closed until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials stated the closure was to allow crews to obtain soil borings for the design of the new bridge over Curtis Creek.

Drivers are asked to use Monroe / South 28th Street or State Street to travel between South 24th and South 36th on Wednesday.

