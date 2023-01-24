Quincy Astronomy Club to host comet class

QUINCY (WGEM) - Night sky observers have a treat for the next few weeks, as the “Green Comet” passes close to Earth.

The comet, technically known as C/2022 E3 ZTF, makes its closest approach to Earth February 1st and 2nd. However, the comet will be visible in the Northern sky until then on cloudless nights.

The comet is not expected to pass this close to Earth again for another 50,000 years.

In order to help celebrate the passage of the comet, the Quincy Astronomy Club is hosting a special lecture Thursday evening titled, “Intro into Comets, Asteroids and Other Celestial Visitors.”

Club founder Bob Weirather said the comet passage was the perfect choice for lecture subject of the month.

“It’s green in color because of the materials that are in the tail of the comet so that’ll be fun. That led me to look at other things that come flying by us that had to do with asteroids and things like that,” said Weirather.

He said he has been a lifelong enthusiast of space, having watched man walk on the moon and hoping to see man step foot on Mars.

Weirather said the classes are always fun and educational and he hopes people turn out for the class to learn something new about space.

The class is free to attend and will be held from 7PM to around 9PM in room A021 at John Wood Community College. That room is on the Southeast side of campus.

Anyone with questions can contact Bob by emailing newideas21@comcast.net

