WEATHER ALERT - Snow and hazardous travel

By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for the entire Tri-State area, and there are Winter Weather Advisories for parts of the region. Either way, it looks like we’re all going to see some accumulating snowfall which will cause hazardous driving conditions. Snow should develop early Wednesday morning and continue through the late morning hours, of Wednesday. When Snow comes to an end, we should have 1 to 4 inches of accumulation. This should be a wet and packable snow. There should not be too many issues with drifting as the wind will not pick up until late Wednesday night. The road crews should have some decent conditions to get area roads into drivable condition. Road treatments should work well with temps near 32 degrees. Thursday will stay below the freezing mark for a daytime high but on Friday and Saturday, we will rebound to the mid to low 40s. There’s a limited potential for some rain-snow mix on Saturday night through Sunday and then look out! Temperatures will tank to well below normal numbers, potentially in the single digits both Sunday night and Monday night.

