Weather Alert: Winter weather advisories issued

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: Winter weather advisories have been issued for everyone in the Tri-States. These advisories will go into effect tonight and run through tomorrow evening. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions look to impact tomorrow morning’s commute.

The main focus of the forecast remains on our next weather system. This weather system will move into the Tri-States later tonight, continuing into tomorrow.

Here is how today and tomorrow looks to pan out.

Winds are on the lighter side, but are coming out of the south/southwest. These winds are increasing moisture into the mid and low levels of the atmosphere. Therefore, we have increasing clouds. So while you may see the sun peaking through the clouds ever so often, the day will be mostly cloudy. We will remain dry through the day though. Despite the increasing clouds, the south/southwesterly winds will transport slightly warmer air into the area. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Precipitation will start to spread into the area after 9 PM. The southern tier will be the first to see the precipitation. Then, it will continue to spread north/northeastward through the rest of the Tri-States. When the precipitation first begins, temperatures look to be warm enough for rain or a rain/snow mix. However, it will quickly change over to just snow. The majority of the snowfall will occur prior to and during the morning commute tomorrow. This will lead to travel impacts so now is the time to plan ahead. The widespread snow will transition to some spotty light snow or rain/snow showers in the afternoon and evening.

Models have been pretty consistent showing snow totals of 1″ - 4″ being possible for us. Something of interest though is that models still differ on the track of the low pressure system. Our higher resolution models are trending just a tad further north, which would mean slightly higher snowfall totals. If that is the case, the jackpot snow amounts would be over the far southern tier of the Tri-States. Counties such as Ralls, Missouri; and Pike and Scott in Illinois. If that scenario unfolds, those areas could see 5″.

In case you have family a little further south or you will be traveling, the highest snowfall totals look to remain near the St. Louis and Steelville, Missouri areas. There they could see 4″ - 9″.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.