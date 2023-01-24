WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 23) QHS Blue Devils Return To The Hardwood After Saturday’s Setback Against The Falcons Of Staley High At The Quincy Shootout

Quincy Head Coach Amdy Douglas Offers Insight On The Lessons Learned By The Blue Devils After Saturday’s 20-Point Setback
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High basketball team was sporting a stelar (12-0) slate playing at Blue Devil Gym this season until they ran into Staley High on Saturday evening. The Falcons came to town from Kansas City to tip-off against QHS as part of the 5th Annual Quincy Shootout schedule. After 4 quarters of action the “Blue & White” fell to defeat for just the third time this season, and for the first time on their home floor.

The 58-38 setback offered an opportunity for QHS to learn about themselves and to also target areas where they need to improve if they hope to compete against the ‘best of the best” from throughout the “Land Of Lincoln” once the post-season rolls around. After a film session, the Blue Devils were back in practice mode earlier today focusing on getting better as they prepare to face Rock Island Alleman, on the road, in just 24 hours.

We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Andy Douglas and senior forward Sam Mulherin and find out what the team learned after this weekend’s showdown against SHS.

