WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 23) Quincy High Blue Devils Baseball Standout Blake Bunch Signs With John Wood Community College

QHS Middle Infielder Headed To The NJCAA Ranks To Continue His Career On The Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another proud day for members of the Quincy High School Athletic Department as coaches and administrators watched another senior sign on to continue their academic and athletic careers at John Wood Community College. Earlier today, just after 2:00 pm on the QHS campus, with members of his family looking on, Blue Devils baseball standout Blake Bunch signed all his official NJCAA paperwork and became the latest member of the Class of 2023 to sign with the Trailblazers.

After his signing ceremony with JWCC came to a close, the hardworking middle infielder made a point to take timeout to offer his heartfelt thanks to all the prep coaches, and the coaches at Complete Game Baseball for helping him reach this high point of his athletic career.

