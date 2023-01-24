WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 23) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Return To The Hardwood At “The Pit” To Host The Lady Rockets Of Rushville-Industry

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (22-1) Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame returned to the prep hardwood on Monday in “The Gem City” to play host to the Lady Rockets of Rushville-Industry. RIHS opened the game sporting a (2-24) slate after losing their last 6 games.

Meanwhile, the reigning state champs from QND, now (9-0) playing at “The Pit” this season, were riding high on a 15-game winning streak as they tipped off against RIHS. After four quarters of action, QND posted a 64-24 win over the Lady Rockets.

Lady Raider seniors Abbey Schreake and Blair Eftink led the way by scoring 14 and 11 points respectively during the home win. Quincy Notre Dame freshman Tristan Pieper chipped in with 14 points for the “Blue & Gold” who have now won 16-straight games.

