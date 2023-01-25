Blessing hosts free A1C screening

Free Blessing Health A1C and cholesterol scanning's will be held at Horizons.
Free Blessing Health A1C and cholesterol scanning's will be held at Horizons.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health will be doing A1C screenings for diabetes and prediabetes.

The screenings are free and will be Monday, Jan. 30 at Horizons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is required. Attendees of the A1C screening should enter the doors near 8th Street.

Blessing Health Certified Care and Educational Specialist, Jennifer Frericks said A1C testing helps diagnose diabetes or prediabetes.

”The A1C tests give you a guidance of what your blood sugar has been averaging over the last three months and that will give you an idea whether you may have diabetes and didn’t know it or if you are a diabetic and you just want to see where your current situation sits,” Frericks said.

Everyone is welcome to the no-cost clinic.

“Those in lower income areas tend to have a higher risk of diabetes and they also have a higher risk of not knowing they’re diabetic,” Frericks said. “So our goal is to try and capture some of those patients that aren’t aware that they have diabetes, so we can get them care now rather than waiting for them to find out due to a complication.”

On March 16, Blessing Health will hold another day of free screenings at Horizons. That day will be used to perform cholesterol screenings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those that will be attending for a cholesterol test need to fast for 12 hours prior to the test.

