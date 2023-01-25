Fort Madison Police arrest man for alleged sexual relationship with minor

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Nicholas Ray Bell, 35, of Burlington was arrested by the Fort Madison Police Department Detective Bureau as a result of an ongoing investigation started in 2021.

According to the Fort Madison Police, Bell is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree, three counts of enticing a minor, and a charge of prostitution, with additional charges pending.

Bell is alleged to have had an ongoing sexual relationship with a minor within the city limits of Fort Madison between September and October 2021.

Officials said the recent return of conclusive digital and DNA forensic evidence from the Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory allowed investigators the opportunity to proceed with arresting Bell.

On Jan. 25, detectives of the Fort Madison Police Department, with assistance from the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Burlington Police Department arrested Bell at his residence without incident.

The public is reminded that charges are an allegation of a committed crime, and defendants are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.