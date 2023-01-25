Hampshire Street to undergo improvements

By Mattison Norris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hampshire Street in Quincy is going to start looking a little different. Last night, the city council appropriated $360,000 of motor fuel tax money to improve the road.

The improvements will be on Hampshire between 8th and 11th Streets. Changes will include new asphalt pavement, sidewalks, water main replacement, curb and gutter, decorative street lighting and a replacement of the traffic light at 8th and Hampshire.

Quincy Engineering Manager, Steve Bange said that if down the road, the council decides to make Hampshire a two-way street, crews would need to remove or relocate some curbs and light fixtures.

”At 8th and Hampshire, we’ll replace the traffic signals, new traffic signals there,” Bange said. “Also when we do that at 8th and Hampshire, we’ll design the signals and the layout of the intersection, so in the future if we decide to switch Hampshire back into a two way street we can easily do that.”

Bange said the goal was to improve the ride and the appeal as well as help the businesses on the road despite the minor headache, it will cause during construction.

“So the street is basically starting to fall apart so were gonna go back were planning on replacing the entire street curbs, gutters, sidewalks. We’ll probably replace the water main also as well as some of the sewers and things like that,” Bange said.

The design is started, but the project bid is not set to be opened up until next year.

