Temps will take an Arctic plunge

Temps will be 15 degrees below normal with a blast of Arctic air
Temps will be 15 degrees below normal with a blast of Arctic air(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Varied amounts of snowfall across the Tri-State area. Everybody was pretty much in line with what was in the forecast. The maximum amount of snow reported was 4 inches in parts of Hancock County and McDonough County. We will have a couple of days where the temperatures warm up into the mid to low 40s Friday and Saturday. Also a limited potential for, rain mixed with some snow Saturday night through Sunday morning. Early next week we are expecting temperatures to drop down to well below normal with overnight low temperatures in the single digits to near zero. We are also tracking another potential round of measurable snow early to mid-week. At this time it does not look like a major winter storm, but it does look like the potential for accumulating snow in the Midwest next Tuesday or Wednesday timeframe.

