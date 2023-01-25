Train and semi collide in Scotland County

GORIN, Mo. (WGEM) - A train and a semi collided Wednesday morning in Gorin, Missouri.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 10:23 a.m., and officers were on the scene by 10:29 a.m.

The sheriff’s office stated there were no injuries and there was not a HAZMAT situation. The semi was carrying plastic tubes.

No roads were closed as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.