Train and semi collide in Scotland County
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GORIN, Mo. (WGEM) - A train and a semi collided Wednesday morning in Gorin, Missouri.
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 10:23 a.m., and officers were on the scene by 10:29 a.m.
The sheriff’s office stated there were no injuries and there was not a HAZMAT situation. The semi was carrying plastic tubes.
No roads were closed as a result of the crash.
