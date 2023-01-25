Train and semi collide in Scotland County

A train and a semi collided Wednesday morning in Gorin, Missouri.
A train and a semi collided Wednesday morning in Gorin, Missouri.(Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORIN, Mo. (WGEM) - A train and a semi collided Wednesday morning in Gorin, Missouri.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 10:23 a.m., and officers were on the scene by 10:29 a.m.

The sheriff’s office stated there were no injuries and there was not a HAZMAT situation. The semi was carrying plastic tubes.

No roads were closed as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Man dies after being struck by semi in Hannibal
Any potential resort or recreational facility would be built on the eastern shore of Mark Twain...
Feasibility study concludes resort would benefit Mark Twain Lake area
1 to 4 inches is expected. If we see rain that has a hard time to flip over to snow we will see...
WEATHER ALERT - Snow and hazardous travel
Everyone in the Tri-States will be under a winter weather advisory later tonight into tomorrow....
Weather Alert: Winter weather advisories issued

Latest News

Macomb Football & Wrestling Standout Ethan Ladd Signs National Letter Of Intent With WIU
WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 19) Macomb Football Standout Ehan Ladd Signs National Letter Of Intent With WIU
Snow falls on Quincy's 5th Street early Wednesday morning.
Tri-State winter storm
Quincy's snow storm.
Snow impacts road conditions across Tri-States
Yohnka said installing the cameras isn’t innately a violation of the constitution. However he...
Civil rights experts provide clarity on how automatic license plate readers could affect your privacy rights