Weather Alert: Messy morning commute as snow continues to fall

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: Winter weather advisories remain in place for everyone in the Tri-States through 6 PM. Plan on slippery/messy road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

The much talked about winter storm continues to march through the region this morning. A large precipitation shield is bringing widespread snow to the Tri-States. The snow is also impacting areas to our south and east, including St. Louis and Farmington, MO; Champaign, Springfield and Chicago, IL. The heaviest of the snowfall rates are to the south of us, closer to I-44 and I-70.

Accumulating snowfall is impacting the morning commute. Slushy conditions are being reported. Extra caution will be needed on untreated roads, rural roads and on bridges and overpasses. To stay safe, you can reduce your speed, break early so you do not slide through intersections and make sure your car is completely cleaned off including your headlights.

The bulk of the snow will start to tapper off from west to east later in the morning. So the western tier will see the snow come to an end first, most likely around 9 AM/10 AM. The snow will clear the entire area by 11 AM/12 PM. Through the rest of the day, even though the widespread snow will be done, some light spotty snow showers will be possible. As daytime high rise into the mid 30s, a few spotty light rain/snow showers will be possible as well. Mid 30 degree temperatures will help mitigate impacts on the roads. Also to note, later in the afternoon and evening, wind speeds will increase a bit. Wind gusts of 25 mph will be possible. Thankfully, with heavy wet snow, blowing snow will not be an issue.

