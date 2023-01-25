WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 19) Hannibal Lady Pirate Softball Standout Alyssa Hart Signs With Eastern Oklahoma State College

HHS All-Conference Player Headed To The NJCAA Ranks To Continue Her Athletic Career On The Dirt
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was an exciting morning on the campus of Hannibal High School with Lady Pirates softball standout Alyssa Hart in the local prep sports spotlight. Hart was in the spotlight because this was her signing day. Just after 10:45 a.m., inside the lobby of Korf Memorial Gymnasium, with her proud family looking on, Hart was all smiles as she signed with Eastern Oklahoma State College.

Hart plans to be a Utility player with the Mountaineers of Eastern next season, and she also has plans to major in Business. After her signing ceremony came to a close, Hart offered a few thoughts on why she selected to join the Lady Mountaineers in the NJCAA ranks next season.

(Editors Note: Hannibal High Alum Sydney Hart Is A 1st-Year Utility Player At Eastern.)

