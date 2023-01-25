WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 19) Macomb Bombers Football & Wrestling Standout Ethan Ladd Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois University

Top IHSA Center & Linebacker Set To Join The WIU Leathernecks On The Collegiate Gridiron In The Fall
Macomb Football & Wrestling Standout Ethan Ladd Signs National Letter Of Intent With WIU
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s now official. Macomb High football and wrestling standout Ethan Ladd is headed to Western Illinois University to join the Leathernecks football program in the fall. With his proud parents, sisters, coaches, and teammates looking on, the Bombers stellar two-sport standout (football/wrestling) signed his National Letter Of Intent with WIU inside the Reverend C.T. Vivian Library.

After signing his official NCAA paperwork, the National Honor Society member addressed friends and family while also thanking the all the coaches that helped him reach this point of his career. Ladd indicated that he has plans to major in Sports Management at WIU.

After the NLI signing ceremony came to a close at MHS, Ladd offered a few thoughts on why he selected Western.

