WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 24) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Play Host To The Chargers Of Illini West In A Conference Showdown On The Hardwood While The Blue Devils Of QHS Roll Past Alleman On The Road In The WB6
IHSA Basketball: Brown County Hornets Post A Win In Overtime Over The Visiting Indians Of Payson-Seymour
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, January 24, 2024
High School Basketball
IHSA
Illini West 44
Quincy Notre Dame 58
QND Now (13-8) Overall
IW Falls To (13-11) Overall
QND: Josh Bocke (16 Points)
Alex Connoyer (12 Points)
Charlie Lavery (10 Points)
Jackson Stratton (8 Points)
QND Raiders Led 33-23 At The Half
IW: Nolan Deitrich (16 Points) Fouled Out
Colby Robertson (9 Points)
Reece Shoup (6 Points)
Western Big Six Conference
Quincy 80
Rock Island Alleman 35
QHS: Keshaun Thomas (13 Points)
Isiah Talton (10 Points)
Sam Mulherin (9 Points)
Bradley Longcor, III (5 Points)
QHS Led 47-10 At Halftime
QHS Now (19-3) Overall & (8-1) In The Western Big Six
IHSA
Brown County 65
Payson-Seymour 64 (Final/Overtime)
Pittsfield 28
(10) Camp Point Central 48
Bushnell-Prairie City 41
Macomb 71
West Central 61
North Mac 37
Havana 70
West Prairie 43
New Berlin 30
Pleasant Plains 29
MSHSAA
Girls
South Shelby Lady Birds 69
Macon 39
Knox County Lady Eagles 28
Putnam County 46
Atlanta 55
Marion County Lady Mustangs 33
Brookfield 44
Palmyra Lady Panthers 53
Canton Lady Tigers 77
Mark Twain 20
Monroe City Lady Panthers 51
Monroe City Is Now (8-10) Overall And (2-0) In The Clarence Cannon Conference
Highland 41
Boys
Brookfield 28
Palmyra 65
Atlanta 69
Marion County 35
Macon 52
South Shelby 45
Scotland County 35
Schuyler County 57
Monroe City 51
Highland 57
IHSAA
Burlington 61
Keokuk 45
KHS: Diego Garcia - 17pts
Brenton Hoard - 12 pts
IGHSAU
Keokuk Lady Chiefs 47
Burlington 8
Holy Trinity Catholic 68
Burlington Notre Dame 77
HTC: Mary Kate Bendlage (41 Points) *New School Record
College Basketball
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 57
Fighting Illini 69
Illinois: Terrance Shannon, Jr. (17 Points)
Illinois Now (14-6) Overall & (5-4) In The Conference (10-2) Playing At Home
