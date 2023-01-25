WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 24) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Play Host To The Chargers Of Illini West In A Conference Showdown On The Hardwood While The Blue Devils Of QHS Roll Past Alleman On The Road In The WB6

IHSA Basketball: Brown County Hornets Post A Win In Overtime Over The Visiting Indians Of Payson-Seymour
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Play Host To Illini West At "The Pit" In A Conference Showdown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, January 24, 2024

High School Basketball

IHSA

Illini West 44

Quincy Notre Dame 58

QND Now (13-8) Overall

IW Falls To (13-11) Overall

QND: Josh Bocke (16 Points)

Alex Connoyer (12 Points)

Charlie Lavery (10 Points)

Jackson Stratton (8 Points)

QND Raiders Led 33-23 At The Half

IW: Nolan Deitrich (16 Points) Fouled Out

Colby Robertson (9 Points)

Reece Shoup (6 Points)

Western Big Six Conference

Quincy 80

Rock Island Alleman 35

QHS: Keshaun Thomas (13 Points)

Isiah Talton (10 Points)

Sam Mulherin (9 Points)

Bradley Longcor, III (5 Points)

QHS Led 47-10 At Halftime

QHS Now (19-3) Overall & (8-1) In The Western Big Six

IHSA

Brown County 65

Payson-Seymour 64 (Final/Overtime)

Pittsfield 28

(10) Camp Point Central 48

Bushnell-Prairie City 41

Macomb 71

West Central 61

North Mac 37

Havana 70

West Prairie 43

New Berlin 30

Pleasant Plains 29

MSHSAA

Girls

South Shelby Lady Birds 69

Macon 39

Knox County Lady Eagles 28

Putnam County 46

Atlanta 55

Marion County Lady Mustangs 33

Brookfield 44

Palmyra Lady Panthers 53

Canton Lady Tigers 77

Mark Twain 20

Monroe City Lady Panthers 51

Monroe City Is Now (8-10) Overall And (2-0) In The Clarence Cannon Conference

Highland 41

Boys

Brookfield 28

Palmyra 65

Atlanta 69

Marion County 35

Macon 52

South Shelby 45

Scotland County 35

Schuyler County 57

Monroe City 51

Highland 57

IHSAA

Burlington 61

Keokuk 45

KHS: Diego Garcia - 17pts

Brenton Hoard - 12 pts

IGHSAU

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 47

Burlington 8

Holy Trinity Catholic 68

Burlington Notre Dame 77

HTC: Mary Kate Bendlage (41 Points) *New School Record

College Basketball

Big Ten Conference

Ohio State 57

Fighting Illini 69

Illinois: Terrance Shannon, Jr. (17 Points)

Illinois Now (14-6) Overall & (5-4) In The Conference (10-2) Playing At Home

\

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

