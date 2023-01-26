Center receives $50k for sewer improvements

CENTER, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $50,000 to Center in Ralls County for wastewater system improvements.

The funding will be used first to map out the sewer system to identify areas where improvements are needed.

Following the mapping process, a facility improvement plan report will be drafted, showing the problem areas and what upgrades are needed to fix the system.

One of the main issues that the city looks to address is the infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system and then the sewer lagoon.

Once the stormwater reaches the lagoon it needs filtered, which incurs additional costs to the city.

Center maintenance supervisor Shane Niffen said the improvements will be a big help for the city.

“People may not realize it, but it’s going to be a big deal for the sewer system,” Niffen said. “It’s going to be great improvements, it’s gonna help the residents with everything from odors, to backups in basements.”

Niffen said the mapping process will also help the city be prepared for any issues.

“It’s really important because it helps maintenance, and it helps the city pre-plan for future problems. It gives us an actual up to date visual look at what our system looks like,” Niffen said.

Mayor Dennis McMillen said the upgrades are critical for the old system.

“Our present sewer system was put in place in 1958, so it has some age on it,” McMillen said. “There’s some places that need repaired, we need to stop the flow of surface water into the system.”

He said the process of fixing the wastewater system will occur in phases, focusing first on the city.

“We need to fix the infrastructure here in town first before we know what exactly we need to do at our lagoon at a later date,” McMillen said.

McMillen said the grant was vital to help start the project.

“That’s $50,000 that we would be taking out of our sewer system and that would just run us a little short,” McMillen said. “So the grant is a great help to the city of Center.”

Contractors will begin mapping the sewer system within the next couple of months.

The facility plan should be finished by next June.

