Griggsville-Perry School District partakes in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has a nationwide gift-giving book program and one school district is participating right here in the Tri-States.

With the help of dissolved funds from the closed St. James Episcol Church and the Tracy Family Foundation the Griggsville-Perry school district is able to fund and partake in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“Dolly Parton’s father was not able to read,” said GP’s reading teacher Barb Webel who brought the idea to the school. “She wanted to be able to help every child have a chance to read.”

The gift-giving program sends a book in the mail monthly to children before they enter school.

Any child, ages 0-5, in the Griggsville-Perry School zone is eligible for sign-up.

“The best thing a parent can do is read with their kids,” said GP’s principal Jillian Theis. “And sometimes we find they don’t know what to read to their kids. Or maybe they have a limited library at their house. So this provides them with more books.”

To sign up, parents or guardians can come by the school during regular hours or call the school at 217-833-2352.

Visit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library website for more information.

