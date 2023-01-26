Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Thursday that they were investigating the death of a male who was found unresponsive on the road.

Police stated the incident happened Wednesday at 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lyon Street.

Upon arrival, officers initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The male was then taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police stated they are investigating the matter and will release more information if it is “deemed appropriate.”

Hannibal Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 573-221-0987.

