Hannibal Police investigating death of male found in road

(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Thursday that they were investigating the death of a male who was found unresponsive on the road.

Police stated the incident happened Wednesday at 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lyon Street.

Upon arrival, officers initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The male was then taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police stated they are investigating the matter and will release more information if it is “deemed appropriate.”

Hannibal Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 573-221-0987.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Man dies after being struck by semi in Hannibal
A train and a semi collided Wednesday morning in Gorin, Missouri.
Train and semi collide in Scotland County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Ralls County woman sentenced to 2.5 years for embezzling $1.2M

Latest News

As Quincy city departments’ budget talks start, you don’t have to worry about any cuts to...
Quincy Transit Lines budget will increase but its services will remain
Hannibal YMCA expanding programming, facilities
Hannibal YMCA expanding programming, playground
The Quincy Police Department held another presentation Wednesday night, to answer questions...
Quincy residents’ concerns addressed in Automatic License Plate proposal meeting
Quincy residents’ concerns addressed in Automatic License Plate proposal meeting
Quincy residents’ concerns addressed in Automatic License Plate proposal meeting