Hannibal YMCA expanding programming, playground

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - More options are coming for kids and adults at the Hannibal YMCA after getting a funding boost from a local organization.

Officials said they are looking to replace their climbing equipment on the jungle gym to make it more age-appropriate. They said they will also be buying tricycles and helmets for kids to enjoy and work on their gross motor skills. The upgrades are being paid for by a $133,000 donation from the Riedel Foundation.

“The Riedel Foundation has been a huge blessing for the YMCA of Hannibal as well as many other organizations throughout the community,” Eric Abts, Hannibal YMCA CEO said.

Abts said part of that funding is also going towards helping community members in need access the YMCA and it’s programs.

He said 30 percent of program participants are getting financial help to pay for anything from memberships, childcare, youth sports or after school/ summer camp/programs.

Abts said they want to make sure every family has the ability to participate in their programs, regardless of their ability to pay.

YMCA officials said the funds are also going to furthering their water safety program for local third graders.

Organizers said they will hold the presentations roughly three to four times every year, either at the pool or at the school. They said there is never enough that can be done keep Hannibal kids safe around water, whether it’s a river, lake or pool.

“To know what a lifeguard is, to know when they can get in the water, to know that having someone around is really important,” Senior Program Director Kelly Colley said. “We also encourage them when to call out for help, they learn 911, when to call and when to reach or throw but don’t go if they see someone in trouble.”

They said they also bring in local law enforcement to help with the presentations and talk about how to stay safe on boats.

