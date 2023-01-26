Macomb $4 million road project to begin in the spring

MACOMB (WGEM) - A major road project that city officials said will take more than one year to complete is set to begin this spring.

From the intersection of S. Johnson and W. Grant Streets to Harmony Lane--a stretch of road that travels next to Macomb Jr./Sr. High School--new pavement, sidewalks, a storm water system and multiuse path will be installed.

Mayor Michael Inman said that area has been prone to traffic issues in the past, but the construction will hopefully solve that.

“With the new middle school that’s in that neighborhood, we just thought it was time,” Inman said. “It had been on our radar to upgrade that in our long term plan, but believe it was more appropriate to move up on that plan schedule and get it done sooner than later.”

Inman said the multiuse path, which will be 8-feet wide, will be capable of handling pedestrians and bicycle riders at the same tie. It will span from the football field to the new middle school, which is being built just south of the current building.

The project is costing $4 million and is being paid for with state funds.

Because of that, Inman said the state is in charge of the bid-letting.

“It will be [the project] definitely the entire construction season this year and likely go into a portion of next year,” he said.

