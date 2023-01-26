MCPT receives $3 million from in-state funding for new buses, software upgrades

McDonough County Public Transportation has received $3 million in state funding for new buses,...
McDonough County Public Transportation has received $3 million in state funding for new buses, software updates and facility upgrades.
By Dylan Smith
Updated: 47 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough County Public Transportation (MCPT) will be putting to use $3.25 million in state funding from the Rebuild Illinois program after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers.

Transit director Miranda Lambert said the funding will be put towards three major projects including: new Go West buses, facility upgrades and software updates with MCPT’s door-to-door service, Demand Response.

“For Demand Response, it will assist there with software updates which will allow us to increase how we communicate with our passengers in the sense of being able to send them text updates and other aspects,” Lambert said.

For the MCPT facility, located at 701 E. Pierce Street, Lambert said they are looking to install solar panels in addition to general maintenance like restriping the parking lot and sprucing up the landscaping.

She doesn’t expect the new buses for at least one year.

“It will be sometime until we get these buses, we’re hoping by 2024, we’ll be able to have them out on the roads, and some of our 2004 fleet will be retired at that point in time,” Lambert added.

A total of 32 transit systems are receiving $113.8 million to advance 44 projects, including:

  • St. Clair County Transit District: $10.8 million for the electrification of transit vehicles with supporting charging stations.
  • Champaign–Urbana Mass Transit District: $7.2 million for hybrid bus replacement.
  • Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK): $6 million to replace six buses with zero-emission buses.
  • Sangamon Mass Transit District: $6.9 million for a secondary transfer center.
  • Coles County: $70,000 for new bus passenger shelters.

A full list of recipients can be viewed by visiting IDOT’s Public Transportation Providers page or by clicking here.

