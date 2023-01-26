Much Colder Today

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is colder, as temperatures are in the teens to low 20s. Winds are coming from the west/northwest and they are fairly breezy. Sustained winds range from about 12 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 26 mph. These winds carry our body heat away from us causing it to feel colder. So, feels like temperatures are mainly in the single digits to teens. It will be another cloudy start to the day, as low-level stratus clouds cover the area. These stratus clouds are expected to very gradually erode and move eastward. This will lead to some sunshine later on in the day. The far western tier will see the sun come out first. That would include places such as Memphis, Edina, Shelbina, and Paris, Missouri. The far eastern tier will be the last to see the clouds clear. That would include places such as Macomb, Rushville, and Winchester, Illinois. Despite the gradually clearing skies, the northwesterly winds will keep colder air flowing into the Tri-States. Therefore, daytime highs will be cold in the 20s. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens.

Tonight, a high pressure system over the southern U.S. will switch our winds around to the south/southwest. Before the winds switch over, lows will fall into the upper teens around midnight. Then, when the winds switch over, temperatures will rise into the 20s to low 30s for tomorrow morning.

A quick hitting clipper system will push a warm front through the region tomorrow morning/early afternoon. As this front moves through some light snow will be possible. While this light snow will mainly be possible for the northern tier, places such as Quincy may see a few flurries. After the warm front passes, warmer air will be transported into the Tri-States. Highs will be in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.